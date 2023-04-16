EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Four people were injured, including an 18-year-old driver, Sunday afternoon in a single-car crash, police said.

Fire personnel from the Scullville section, along with police, responded to the intersection of Zion and Somers Point Mays Landing roads, where they found an overturned 2004 Nissan Sentra with four people inside. The adjacent guard rail was struck and pushed out into the roadway, police said.

The sedan, driven by Nikki Scirotto, 18, from Mount Ephraim, was traveling south on Zion Road when she failed to negotiate a right turn onto Somers Point Mays Landing Road. She struck the guard rail, causing the vehicle to overturn several times.

Scirotto and the three juvenile occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital for moderate injuries. One of the juveniles was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Zion and Somers Point Mays Landing roads were closed for 80 minutes while the scene was investigated and cleared. Summonses are pending, police said.