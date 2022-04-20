Four-car Lower Township crash injures four

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A four-car crash Tuesday afternoon injured as many people, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at Seashore Road and Lincoln Boulevard at 3:42 p.m. Police said they saw a black Toyota 4Runner SUV with severe front-end damage at the intersection, while three other cars just south of the traffic signal on Seashore were also severely damaged. Four occupants of the vehicles were taken by ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center.
Investigators found the driver of the 4Runner had not yielded to the flow of traffic while heading north on Seashore when it hit another car. The second car collided with a third, which in turn collided with a fourth, police said.
The four cars were all disabled and were towed or otherwise removed by responding towing companies.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police, fire and rescue units were called to Ferry and Seashore roads Tuesd…
Police also said the 4Runner damaged a property just east of the road.
The Cape May Fire Department, Erma Volunteer Fire Company, AtlantiCare medical personnel and Inspira medical personnel assisted at the scene.
People are also reading…
Police and fire personnel directed traffic around the intersection, which was temporarily closed.
Officer Austin Parker is investigating.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.