Four-car Lower Township crash injures four

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A four-car crash Tuesday afternoon injured as many people, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at Seashore Road and Lincoln Boulevard at 3:42 p.m. Police said they saw a black Toyota 4Runner SUV with severe front-end damage at the intersection, while three other cars just south of the traffic signal on Seashore were also severely damaged. Four occupants of the vehicles were taken by ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center.

Investigators found the driver of the 4Runner had not yielded to the flow of traffic while heading north on Seashore when it hit another car. The second car collided with a third, which in turn collided with a fourth, police said.

The four cars were all disabled and were towed or otherwise removed by responding towing companies.

Police also said the 4Runner damaged a property just east of the road.

The Cape May Fire Department, Erma Volunteer Fire Company, AtlantiCare medical personnel and Inspira medical personnel assisted at the scene.

Police and fire personnel directed traffic around the intersection, which was temporarily closed.

Officer Austin Parker is investigating.

