ATLANTIC CITY — A Florida man jumped to his death from a parking garage in the resort, police said Thursday.
The 42-year-old man from Riviera Beach, whom police did not identify, reportedly jumped from the structure once belonging to the Trump Plaza casino.
Police arrived at Mississippi and Atlantic avenues at 10:47 a.m. Thursday after witnesses said they saw the man jump. Officers found the man and attempted medical aid. Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead, police said in a news release.
Officers on scene spoke with witnesses, who said the man intentionally jumped from an upper level.
Anyone who needs assistance or knows someone who needs assistance can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.