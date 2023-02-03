ATLANTIC CITY — A fire that started on the Boardwalk Friday evening is under control, officials said in a news release.
The fire started about 5:40 p.m. Police officers patrolling the area spotted the blaze and called firefighters to the scene.
According to officials, debris that was under the Boardwalk at New Jersey Avenue caught fire. Firefighters had the blaze under control by about 6:30 p.m.
Fire Chief Scott Evans said a firefighter suffered minor injuries from slipping on the Boardwalk. Due to temperatures in the low 20s Friday evening, the water from the hoses caused it to be extra slippery, Evans said.
Evans said a 40-by-60-foot section of the Boardwalk was "charred pretty badly." That section will need to be replaced, officials said.
Crews remained on the scene after the blaze was under control to put out hotspots.
