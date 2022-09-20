Father, son killed in Upper Deerfield plane crash

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two South Jersey men died in a plane crash Monday afternoon in the township.

Kristopher Noone, of Pennsauken, Camden County, and John Noone III, of Elmer, Salem County, were flying in a Champion Aeronca 7 AC when it crashed into a residential yard about 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said Tuesday.

The pair were a father and son, according to a GoFundMe page created following the accident.

"The family lost a son, a brother, and a father doing what they passionately loved," the page says. "They’ll always be together soaring through the sky."

The plane had left Bucks Airport in Pennsylvania. National Transportation Safety Board investigators don't have details about where the aircraft was headed, agency spokesperson Keith Holloway said Tuesday afternoon.

While the agency doesn't identify crash victims, Holloway confirmed the victims were a father-son duo.

The plane, according to Federal Aviation Administration records, is registered to Terri Air Service LLC, with an address in Wilmington, Delaware. The address checks back to Delaware/Yacht Registry Ltd.

An employee for the business declined to comment Tuesday morning.

The NTSB is leading a joint investigation with the FAA, an FAA spokesperson said Monday.

The crash investigation is in its early phase, in which teams will examine the aircraft, request air traffic communications, gather radar data, review weather reports and search for witnesses. An investigator also will collect the plane's maintenance records, as well as pilot records and medical history, Holloway said.

The plane was removed from the scene and taken to a secure location Tuesday, Holloway said.

"It is important to note that it is very early in the investigation," Holloway said, adding a preliminary report may be completed within 10 business days. "NTSB does not determine cause in the early part of the investigative process. This is considered the fact-gathering phase of the investigation."

A full NTSB plane crash probe can take upward of 12 to 24 months, Holloway said.