 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Father, son killed in Upper Deerfield plane crash

  • 0
Carousel Cumberland icon

A pilot in Tupelo, Mississippi, is threatening to intentionally crash a small plane into a Walmart, police said. CNN national correspondent Nadia Romero and aviation analyst Miles O'Brien have more.

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two South Jersey men died in a plane crash Monday afternoon in the township.

Kristopher Noone, of Pennsauken, Camden County, and John Noone III, of Elmer, Salem County, were flying in a Champion Aeronca 7 AC when it crashed into a residential yard about 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said Tuesday. 

The pair were a father and son, according to a GoFundMe page created following the accident.

"The family lost a son, a brother, and a father doing what they passionately loved," the page says. "They’ll always be together soaring through the sky."

The plane had left Bucks Airport in Pennsylvania. National Transportation Safety Board investigators don't have details about where the aircraft was headed, agency spokesperson Keith Holloway said Tuesday afternoon.

People are also reading…

While the agency doesn't identify crash victims, Holloway confirmed the victims were a father-son duo.

The plane, according to Federal Aviation Administration records, is registered to Terri Air Service LLC, with an address in Wilmington, Delaware. The address checks back to Delaware/Yacht Registry Ltd.

An employee for the business declined to comment Tuesday morning.

The NTSB is leading a joint investigation with the FAA, an FAA spokesperson said Monday.

The crash investigation is in its early phase, in which teams will examine the aircraft, request air traffic communications, gather radar data, review weather reports and search for witnesses. An investigator also will collect the plane's maintenance records, as well as pilot records and medical history, Holloway said.

The plane was removed from the scene and taken to a secure location Tuesday, Holloway said.

"It is important to note that it is very early in the investigation," Holloway said, adding a preliminary report may be completed within 10 business days. "NTSB does not determine cause in the early part of the investigative process. This is considered the fact-gathering phase of the investigation."

A full NTSB plane crash probe can take upward of 12 to 24 months, Holloway said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News