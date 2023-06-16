EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Eighteen elementary school students were on a school bus that was rear-ended by a car Thursday morning, police said.

The bus, driven by Caron James, a 61-year-old township resident, was slowing to a stop on Washington Avenue near Martin Avenue about 9 a.m. to pick up children when it was hit from behind by a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, police said Friday in a news release.

Police said the crash caused significant damage to both vehicles.

The Sonata's driver, 28-year-old township resident Wensdy Charles, was issued a summons for careless driving, police said. Charles was evaluated at the crash site but chose not to be brought to a hospital.

The school bus's yellow lights were flashing before the crash, indicating it was stopping, police said.

The children were headed to Davenport Elementary School on Spruce Avenue. The students were brought to the school after the collision, police said.

Parents and school officials were informed of the crash, police said.

While no students reported being injured at the crash site, one complained of neck pain to the school nurse later Thursday, police said.

Police did not say whether the student needed further medical care.

Traffic on Washington Avenue was affected for about an hour while the crash was investigated and cleared, police said.