Egg Harbor Township woman injured in Estell Manor crash

ESTELL MANOR — An Egg Harbor Township woman was seriously injured in a car crash Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was first reported to State Police at 5:19 p.m. Troopers found a Chevrolet Cavalier and a Toyota Rav 4 had crashed at the scene, Trooper Brandi Slota said Wednesday.
The Cavalier was traveling west on Eighth Avenue when it entered the road's intersection with Cape May Avenue, striking the northbound Rav 4, Slota said.
The Cavalier's driver, Suzanne Jones, 53, sustained serious injuries in the collision, Slota said, adding the nature of Jones' injuries were unclear.
The Rav 4's driver sustained minor injuries, Slota said.
