COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP — An Egg Harbor Township woman was killed Friday in a single-car crash caused by a "medical episode," State Police said.
Ingrid Hillman, 71, was northbound on Route 649 when the episode happened near milepost 3.5 about 4 p.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Monday.
Hillman's Volkswagen Passat crossed the road's centerline, drifting into a wooded area and striking a tree head on, Curry said.
Hillman was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland and pronounced dead.
The crash remained under investigation Monday.
