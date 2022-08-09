Egg Harbor Township police officer injured in crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A police officer was injured when his patrol vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that ran a stop sign Tuesday morning in the Cardiff section of the township, police said.

At 8:18 a.m., Officer Timothy Canale was headed north on Spruce Avenue when his vehicle struck the driver's side of a 2018 Nissan Frontier driven by Michael Knapp, 40, of Bayville, Ocean County, who was heading west on Franklin Street, police said in a news release. The impact caused Knapp's pickup to rotate and roll onto its passenger side, leaving the road and landing in the intersection's northwest corner.

Canale was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, police said.

Knapp was ticketed for careless driving and failure to yield the right of way. Police did not say whether Knapp was injured.

Traffic was detoured for about an hour while the crash was investigated.