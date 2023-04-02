EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday evening.
At 5:51 p.m., police responded to Delaware and Ridge avenues for a report of a crash involving two vehicles. Officer Robert Platanella was traveling east on Delaware in his 2020 Police Interceptor, approaching the intersection. Meanwhile, a 2007 Buick SUV driven by a 17-year-old township boy was traveling north on Ridge toward the intersection. The 17-year-old disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, crossing into the path of the Interceptor and causing a collision, police said in a news release.
Traffic was delayed about 45 minutes while the crash was investigated and the vehicles were removed, police said.
Platanella was transported to a local hospital. The 17-year-old was also transported to a hospital by family members. He was issued two traffic summonses related to the crash.
People are also reading…
Officers Nathan Lahr and Patrick Daly are investigating.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.