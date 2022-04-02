 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township man dies when car crashes into pole

Egg Harbor Township police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man is dead after he crashed his car into a pole early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 12:42 a.m. on Ocean Heights Avenue near Leap Street. A 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Jose Costa, 37, was traveling east on Ocean Heights when he lost control, left the road and struck a pole, police said in a news release.

The Scullville and Bargaintown volunteer fire companies responded and extricated the driver from the vehicle. Costa sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Traffic on Ocean Heights was detoured for about five hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.

Sgt. Larry Graham, Officer Patrick Daly and Officer Louis Poletis are investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 609-926-2661.

