EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died when the car he was driving struck a tree and caught fire early Friday morning, police said.
At about 12:41 a.m., police responded to the area of Hartford Drive and Zion Road, where they found a 2008 Infiniti fully engulfed in flames. They were unable to approach, police said. Several neighbors had exited their homes and initially tried to rescue the driver but they were unsuccessful, police said.
Temitayo O. Ali, 22, was the solo occupant of his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the crash, led by Traffic Safety Unit officers Patrick Daly and Robert Moran. The Scullville Fire Department and township EMS assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2661.
