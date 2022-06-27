Egg Harbor Township man dies in motorcycle crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man on a motorcycle was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, police said.

At around 3:12 p.m., police responded to a crash on Delilah Road, just east of the intersection with Fire Road. There they found 31-year-old Juan Diaz Oliva, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Diaz Oliva was riding a 2008 Honda motorcycle, traveling westbound on Delilah Road when he lost control, police said. This resulted in him and the motorcycle leaving the roadway and subsequently impacting the curb near the area where Harrison Beverage Company is located.

The impact caused the motorcycle to tumble, ejecting Diaz Oliva, police said. The motorcycle immediately caught fire after coming to a rest. Diaz Oliva sustained fatal injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Fire personnel from the Farmington and Cardiff volunteer companies put out the fire. Traffic was detoured for about 4½ hours.

EHT Sgt. Lawrence Graham and Traffic Safety Unit officers Edward Stearns and Nick Poletis are investigating the crash.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

