 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Egg Harbor Township man dies in motorcycle crash

  • 0
Carousel Icon crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man on a motorcycle was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, police said.

At around 3:12 p.m., police responded to a crash on Delilah Road, just east of the intersection with Fire Road. There they found 31-year-old Juan Diaz Oliva, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Diaz Oliva was riding a 2008 Honda motorcycle, traveling westbound on Delilah Road when he lost control, police said. This resulted in him and the motorcycle leaving the roadway and subsequently impacting the curb near the area where Harrison Beverage Company is located. 

The impact caused the motorcycle to tumble, ejecting Diaz Oliva, police said. The motorcycle immediately caught fire after coming to a rest. Diaz Oliva sustained fatal injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Fire personnel from the Farmington and Cardiff volunteer companies put out the fire. Traffic was detoured for about 4½ hours.

People are also reading…

EHT Sgt. Lawrence Graham and Traffic Safety Unit officers Edward Stearns and Nick Poletis are investigating the crash.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News