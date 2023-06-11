EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died late Saturday night when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a horse trailer, police said.
Police responded to the area of Mill Road in the Bargaintown section of the the township at around 11:06 p.m. and found Anthony Canizzaro, 41, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Canizzaro died following a collision with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rodolfo Solanomiranda, 36, of the township.
Police said Canizzaro was traveling west on Mill Road in the area of Tremont Avenue. Solanomiranda was traveling west as well, towing a horse trailer. As the pickup and horse trailer slowed to prepare for a turn into a driveway, Canizzaro approached at a high rate of speed and collided with the rear of the trailer.
No one else was injured in the crash, including the horses aboard the trailer, police said.
Bargaintown Fire Department and township EMS responded to the scene to assist. The crash is being investigated by the township police's Traffic Safety Unit.
Traffic was detoured for about four hours while the crash was cleared, police said.
