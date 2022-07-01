 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Egg Harbor Township crash kills motorcyclist

Carousel Icon Vehicle Crash
Press illustration

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing man died Wednesday when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on the Black Horse Pike.

Michael Dimodica, 28, was headed west at 5:48 p.m. when he ran a red light at Delancy Avenue and the pike, police said.

The 2012 Yamaha then collided with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by Bernadette Cassel while it was making a U-turn at Spencer Avenue, police said.

Dimodica was fatally injured after being thrown from his motorcycle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was detoured for about four hours as a result of the crash.

