EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dirt bike rider suffered a leg injury when he collided with a car Sunday evening, police said.
Police were called to Tremont and Main avenues about 6:30 p.m. Kevin Selby, a 42-year-old township man, was riding a Yamaha TTR125 dirt bike when he was hit by a 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by Magdy Abdalla, 49, also of the township, police said in a news release.
According to police, Selby's bike entered the road from a wooded trail at Main Avenue, crossing into Abdalla's path and causing the collision.
Selby's right leg was severely injured, police said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Police shut down the intersection for about two hours to investigate and clear the scene.
Officer Nathan Lahr is investigating. Traffic summonses are pending, police said.
