Egg Harbor Township boat captain found dead in the water, police say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The body of a local boat captain was found in the water Wednesday, police said.
Officers responded to Graef Boat Yard on Longport Boulevard in response to a report of a body in the water. They found the body of Capt. Edward Cairns at low tide in the bay mud between a dock and a section of marshland, police said Thursday in a news release.
Cairns was a 71-year-old resident of the township. He lived out of his vessel and was said to have been well known, police said.
A preliminary investigation uncovered no obvious signs of foul play, police said. Investigators are still working to determine a cause of death.
Detectives Michael Santoro and Robert Harte are investigating. Anyone with knowledge about the incident can call police at 609-926-4051.
