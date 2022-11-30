Dump truck slams utility pole on Spruce Avenue in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — Police say there were no injuries when a large dump truck slammed into a wooden utility pole on West Spruce Avenue about 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash splintered the pole and damaged the truck. As of early Wednesday, no charges had been filed.
“The investigation is ongoing,” police Lt. Katherine Madden said.
Police had all four lanes of Spruce Avenue blocked while utility crews worked on the downed power lines and the truck was removed. Detoured traffic was able to reach the bridge while the road was closed.
— Bill Barlow
