Dump truck flips in Egg Harbor Township, injuring driver

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dump truck driver was hospitalized after the vehicle turned on its side while exiting a construction zone on the site of the former Inn of the Dove.

The truck, a 2007 Sterling Freightliner driven by Michael Boyer, 65, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, was pulling out of the site Tuesday on the Black Horse Pike when it became tangled in overhead power lines, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The truck's cargo hold was not fully closed, causing it to get caught in the electrical wires and subsequently causing the truck to flip over, police said.

Boyer exited the vehicle on his own and was assisted by passing motorists. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Eastbound traffic on the pike was reduced to one lane in the area before being detoured for about two hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, police said.

Officers Nick Poletis and Robert Moran are investigating the incident. Witnesses with additional information can call police at 609-926-4045.