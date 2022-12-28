 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dump truck flips in Egg Harbor Township, injuring driver

  • 0
Egg Harbor Township Police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dump truck driver was hospitalized after the vehicle turned on its side while exiting a construction zone on the site of the former Inn of the Dove.

The truck, a 2007 Sterling Freightliner driven by Michael Boyer, 65, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, was pulling out of the site Tuesday on the Black Horse Pike when it became tangled in overhead power lines, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The truck's cargo hold was not fully closed, causing it to get caught in the electrical wires and subsequently causing the truck to flip over, police said.

Boyer exited the vehicle on his own and was assisted by passing motorists. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

People are also reading…

Eastbound traffic on the pike was reduced to one lane in the area before being detoured for about two hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, police said.

Officers Nick Poletis and Robert Moran are investigating the incident. Witnesses with additional information can call police at 609-926-4045.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

These were some of the most impressive bits of flying tech in 2022

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News