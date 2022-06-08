 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver who struck woman in Cape May won't face charges, police said

Cape May County Prosecutor's Office

CAPE MAY — The driver of a car that fatally struck a Burlington County woman last month was having a medical emergency when the crash happened and won't face charges, acting Cape May County Prosecutor Michelle DeWeese said Wednesday.

A 2011 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Michael Fitzpatrick, 51, of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, fatally struck Eva Wolfe, 63, of Marlton, at 4:14 p.m. May 15. Wolfe was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in earlier reports.

Wolfe was a mother of three children and a former nurse for Virtua, according to her obituary.

Authorities initially responded to reports of an erratic driver minutes before the crash but said they weren't chasing the Pathfinder beforehand, according to reports.

