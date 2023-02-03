BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — A 94-year-old Monmouth County man died after his car crashed into the Barnegat Toll Plaza on Thursday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway, State Police said.
Mario Medici, of Howell, was heading south on the parkway at 3:13 p.m. when his car struck a concrete divider at the toll plaza, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Medici suffered fatal injuries.
Two left toll plaza lanes were closed for about three hours while first responders remained at the crash site, Curry said.
The crash remains under investigation.
— Eric Conklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.