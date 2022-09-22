Driver killed, another seriously injured in Hamilton Township crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Cumberland County man was not wearing his seatbelt when he was fatally injured in a two-car crash Wednesday, police said.

Justin Vanaman, 34, of Rosenhayn, was traveling west on Millville Avenue near milepost 25 before 12:47 p.m. when his 2009 Toyota Matrix crossed the center line, colliding with an eastbound 2019 Infinity QX50 driven by Lois Ewen, 80, of Milmay, police said Thursday in a news release.

Vanaman was pronounced dead at the scene. Ewen was transported to an unidentified hospital for serious injuries.

Traffic was detoured around the scene for about four hours, police said.

Township of Hamilton Rescue; AtlantiCare Paramedics; the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office; fire companies from Mays Landing, Laureldale and Richland; and the regional medical examiner’s office assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Officer Christen Mandela or Detective Michael Tantum at 609-625-2700.