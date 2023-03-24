HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A driver was killed Thursday in a three-car crash that also injured two adults and a child, police said.

The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. near Millville and Pittsburgh avenues, police said in a news release.

Kerry Forest, 34, of Vineland, was traveling east on Millville Avenue. While approaching a curve in the road near Pittsburgh Avenue, Forest's 2007 Hyundai Tucson hit the guardrail, police said. That collision sent the car across the centerline, where it hit a 2014 Honda CRV driven by Kelly Connor, 50, also of Vineland.

A 2021 Jeep Gladiator driven by Todd Ruymen, 44, of Vineland, also was hit, police said.

Forest was fatally injured as a result of the crash.

Both Connor and Ruymen were taken to an unidentified hospital. A 5-year-old was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden. Police said their injuries were not life threatening.

The child was listed in stable condition. Police did not provide conditions for Connor and Ruymen.

Police diverted traffic around the crash site for about four hours.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call Detective Leo Rudolph or Officer Keone Osby at 609-625-2700.