BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP — A driver was hospitalized after their pickup truck ran off the Garden State Parkway on Monday, State Police said.
A Ford Bronco headed south near milepost 55, near the New Gretna Toll Plaza, left the road at 9:14 p.m., overturning before it came to rest, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Tuesday.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Curry said.
— Eric Conklin
