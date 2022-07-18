Driver injured in early morning Egg Harbor Township crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fire Road while on his way home from work Monday.
The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. near a Lexus dealership and the Avalon Flooring building, police said.
The driver said he fell asleep behind the wheel before his car crashed into a utility pole, police said.
A portion of Fire Road from Hingston Avenue to Mill Road was shut down while crews replace the damaged poll.
The crash injured the driver's ankle, and he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, police said, without specifying which branch he was taken to.
The driver showed no signs of impairment by drugs or alcohol, police said.
