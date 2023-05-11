DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Firefighters rescued a driver from their burning car after it caught fire following a crash Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to Routes 47 and 347 in the Eldora section of the township after a car overturned and caught fire.
The driver, who was the vehicle's only occupant, escaped before first responders arrived.
The driver was taken to an unidentified hospital by first responders from Inspira and AtlantiCare. A firefighter was also hospitalized for an evaluation and was later released.
A photo shared by firefighters on social media showed the charred automobile overturned against a tree.
State Police assisted firefighters at the crash site.
The crash's cause remains under investigation.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.