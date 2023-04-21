GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Camden County driver was airlifted to a Philadelphia hospital after their car ran off the Atlantic City Expressway and caught fire early Friday morning, State Police said.
Layton Smith, 48, of Winslow Township, was traveling east in a Mercedes-Benz at 1:31 a.m. when, near milepost 42.2, the car veered onto the shoulder, hit a guardrail and left the highway, heading into a tree line before landing in a small gully and catching fire, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Winslow Township Fire & Rescue helped Smith out of the vehicle. Smith was then flown to Temple University Trauma Center in Philadelphia.
The crash remains under investigation, Curry said.
