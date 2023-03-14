MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A motorist died in a car crash early Sunday morning, State Police said.
State Police were called to milepost 2.6 on Route 644 at 3:53 a.m., Sgt. Philip Curry said. Troopers arrived to find a Mercedes-Benz had run off the road, struck multiple trees and come back into the roadway before overturning and bursting into flames.
The driver, whose identity was unavailable Tuesday, was fatally injured, Curry said.
Investigators determined the Mercedes was traveling east when the crash happened.
The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.
— Eric Conklin
