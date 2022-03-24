Driver crashes through T-Mobile store in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — A car crashed through a T-Mobile store on Bethel Road Wednesday afternoon.
Madison Phifer, a 29-year-old from Somers Point, drove from her parking spot through a concrete curb, having mistakenly believed the vehicle she was in was set in reverse, police said.
The vehicle moved across the sidewalk and broke through the glass front of the store at 53 Bethel Road before coming to a stop inside the store, police said.
Two employees and one customer were inside the store at the time of the incident.
No one was injured, police said.
Charges are pending the completion of an investigation into the incident. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, police said.
