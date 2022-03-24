 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver crashes through T-Mobile store in Somers Point

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

SOMERS POINT — A car crashed through a T-Mobile store on Bethel Road Wednesday afternoon.

Madison Phifer, a 29-year-old from Somers Point, drove from her parking spot through a concrete curb, having mistakenly believed the vehicle she was in was set in reverse, police said.

The vehicle moved across the sidewalk and broke through the glass front of the store at 53 Bethel Road before coming to a stop inside the store, police said.

Two employees and one customer were inside the store at the time of the incident.

No one was injured, police said.

Charges are pending the completion of an investigation into the incident. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, police said.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple enjoys spiritual comeback as tourism recovers

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News