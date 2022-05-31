Driver arrested after crash with motorcycle in Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The driver of a passenger vehicle was charged after a motorcyclist hit his vehicle and died Sunday, police said.

At 4:23 p.m., police responded to Route 47 in the Dias Creek section of the township for a report of a crash near milepost 8. According to police, the passenger vehicle, driven by Rocio Ortiz-Martinez, was waiting for traffic to pass to make a left turn from Route 47 North into the driveway of the Delsea Woods community. The motorcycle, operated by Thomas Conroy, 53, of Franklinville, Gloucester County, was traveling north on 47 but could not stop in time to avoid hitting the passenger vehicle.

Conroy died of his injuries at Cape Regional Medical Center.

Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said Tuesday in a news release. Route 47 was closed temporarily to allow for the investigation.

Ortiz-Martinez was issued summonses for unlicensed driver, unregistered vehicle, uninsured motorist and fictitious license plates. Due to being an unlicensed driver in a motor vehicle crash involving a death, he was arrested and charged with causing a death or injury while driving without a license. He was released on a summons.

The Green Creek Volunteer Fire Company, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, Cape May County Fire Police and Wildwood police assisted.