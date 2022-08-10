 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver airlifted in Dennis Township crash

  • 0
Cape May County Carousel

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A driver was airlifted to a local hospital following a three-car crash Monday night along Route 47.

Dennisville firefighters, while at the station for a regular fire company meeting, were alerted to the incident about 7:10 p.m. Units arrived on scene three minutes after being notified, finding the accident and one driver trapped in their car, the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company said Monday night.

It took four minutes to extricate the driver from the vehicle, the fire company said.

Ocean View firefighters set up a landing zone at Union Cemetery in South Dennis, where one patient was airlifted to an unidentified hospital. 

Other patients were transported to local hospitals by ambulance, the fire company said.

People are also reading…

A section of Route 47 near the accident was closed for about an hour, the fire company said.

State Police are investigating.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth has had a love affair with corgis over the decades

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News