ATLANTIC CITY — Part of Route 30 was closed Wednesday morning after a front-end loader got tangled in overhead wires, bringing down a telephone pole.
Traffic leaving the city was being detoured at Gramercy Avenue.
Incoming traffic was being rerouted at the Home Depot in Absecon and at Delilah Road in Pleasantville, city officials said.
No one was injured by the accident.
Motorists were being asked Wednesday afternoon to use the Black Horse Pike and Atlantic City Expressway to leave the city.
— Eric Conklin
