ATLANTIC CITY — A bicycle race participant was seriously injured when they crashed into a vehicle stopped on the Atlantic City Expressway on Sunday, State Police said.
The cyclist in the American Cancer Society Bridge to Beach Bike-A-Thon was riding near milepost 2.3 when they hit a pickup truck stopped in the right lane assisting another bike rider, Trooper Charles Marchan said Monday.
The injured cyclist was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
The crash remained under investigation Monday.
The bike-a-thon took riders from the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia to Atlantic City.
