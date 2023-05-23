WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A serious motor vehicle crash shut down part of the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on the highway's westbound side west of Exit 33, according to traffic site 511NJ.
One vehicle appeared to have veered off the highway and into surrounding trees, according to a report from 6ABC.
It was unclear whether anyone was injured.
State Police did not immediately return a request for comment.
People are also reading…
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.