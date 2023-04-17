LINWOOD — A couple and an infant were taken to a nearby hospital after a three-car accident that closed part of New Road on Monday morning.
Three vehicles suffered significant damage after colliding across from the Linwood Professional Plaza about 11 a.m.
One SUV was loaded onto a flatbed about 11:15 a.m. A black Mercedes-Benz was driven away by a truck a short time later.
A third vehicle was severely damaged after it appeared to have been struck from behind.
Police and firefighters were still on scene about 11:30 a.m.
New Road was detoured between West and Garfield avenues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
