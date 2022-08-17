Car overturns after hitting parked truck in Pleasantville, driver injured

PLEASANTVILLE — An Egg Harbor Township man suffered severe head injuries when his vehicle flipped over after hitting a parked pickup truck early Saturday morning.
Phillip Gonzalez, 25, struck the Toyota Tacoma while driving west on Ryon Avenue from Clematis Avenue about 4:25 a.m., police said Wednesday in a news release.
Gonzalez, the vehicle's sole occupant, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City.
Police said the parked Tacoma was registered to 47-year-old city man Juan Salinasgutierrez. The pickup sustained extensive damage to its rear driver's side, police said.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Traffic violations have not been issued since the crash remains under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information can call Officer Michael Mabkhouti at 609-641-6100.
