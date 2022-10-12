 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car hits pole in Maurice River Township; 3 minors injured

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — Three minors were injured when a car driven by a 19-year-old crashed into a utility pole Monday, State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:14 p.m. near Main Street and Carlisle Place Road after the vehicle, a Honda Accord, struck the pole, Trooper Lawrence Peele said Wednesday.

The minors, ages 11, 13 and 15, did not sustain life-threatening injuries, Peele said.

Peele did not say whether the minors needed to be transported to a hospital. State Police did not have information about injuries to the driver.

The crash remains under investigation, Peele said.

— Eric Conklin

