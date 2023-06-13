LOWER TOWNSHIP — A driver was transported to the hospital after their car hit a tree and fell on its side Tuesday morning in the North Cape May section of the township, police said.
About 11:35 a.m., police were dispatched to a single-car crash just north of Breakwater and Bayshore roads. Upon arrival, police observed a white 2016 Ford Focus hatchback with severe front-end damage resting on its passenger side in the front lawn of a residence on Bayshore Road.
According to police, the driver of the Focus was northbound on Bayshore when the car crossed into the oncoming southbound lane and struck a tree before rolling on its side. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken away by ambulance, police said in a news release. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
People are also reading…
Police and fire crews helped navigate traffic around the crash site.
The Villas and Erma volunteer fire companies and Inspira and AtlantiCare paramedics responded.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.