Car flips on Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — At least one car was involved in an accident in front of a gas station Friday afternoon.

An SUV appeared to have been thrown onto its roof in front of a Sunoco on Delilah Road near Fire Road.

Crews could be seen about 3 p.m. pulling the car upright onto its roof, loading it onto a tow truck.

The vehicle appeared to have suffered damage to each side. 

It was unclear whether anyone in the vehicle was injured. 

Officers at the scene directed questions about the crash to police spokesperson Capt. Heath Per, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

