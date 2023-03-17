ATLANTIC CITY — A car crashed into a building Friday on Arctic Avenue, police said.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Arctic Avenue for a report of a car crash. The vehicle's driver, identified as a 45-year-old city man, lost control, striking two parked cars before hitting the structure, police said in a news release.
The building was not occupied at the time, police said.
The city man was not injured. Someone inside one of the parked cars was treated on scene, police said.
Firefighters responded to ensure the building and other structures surrounding it were safe.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
— Eric Conklin
