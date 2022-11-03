 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mullica Township crash kills Burlington County man

  • 0
Carousel Icon crash

And no one really knows where.

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County man died and a woman was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the White Horse Pike, police said.

Officers responded to Route 30 and Elwood Road about 11:35 a.m., where they found a Subaru sedan and a Ford utility truck with severe damage, police said.

The passenger of the Subaru, Bruce Gilbert, of Pemberton Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver, Sharon Runion, also of Pemberton, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Nicholas Sonsini, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, was taken to AtlantiCare's Mainland Campus in Galloway Township with minor injuries, police said.

The accident is under investigation by Mullica Township police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Anyone with information can call police at 609-561-7600.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

A 10-story tall piece of a Chinese rocket is about to crash down somewhere on Earth

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News