Brigantine man dies in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tractor-trailer

A Brigantine man died in a massive crash that closed miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension in Carbon County for hours Friday evening.

Harry Jackson III, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Carbon County coroner’s office said. A passenger in his car survived.

The crash happened on Interstate 476 North in Franklin Township, several miles north of Mahoning Valley Exit #74, around 5:45 p.m.

Photos posted to social media show a jackknifed tractor-trailer hanging over the center median with debris on fire, as well as multiple other damaged vehicles.

Chris Jones, who was traveling south on the Turnpike toward Lehighton to pick up his son, passed by the crash scene shortly after southbound traffic was reopened. He said the tractor-trailer, which appeared to be traveling south, jackknifed to its left as it partially jumped over the concrete median wall.

Jones said the tractor-trailer destroyed so much of the wall that chunks as large as car tires were scattered among trashed vehicles and debris.

“The northbound side is completely littered side to side for several hundred feet with vehicles, bits and pieces of vehicles, and all different size pieces of the wall itself,” he said earlier in a Facebook post.

At least three other vehicles sustained major damage, including shattered glass, crushed metal and blown air bags, Jones said.

The northbound lanes remained closed between Mahoning Valley and Pocono Exit #95 through the night. Just before 5 a.m., they reopened, according to the PA Turnpike Alerts Twitter account.

Both southbound lanes were initially closed to allow a medical helicopter to land on the highway. By late Friday evening, both of those lanes had reopened.

Traffic was being diverted off the highway throughout the evening.

Just before 8 p.m., turnpike officials tweeted that motorists were stuck waiting on the highway between the crash scene and the Mahoning Valley exit. Rescue crews on foot were helping the cars make U-turns to travel south in the north lanes to reach the exit.

“Crews are walking on foot from Exit #74 — starting from there to the scene. Only one car can be u-turned at a time and it is a slow process due to maneuvering around commercial vehicles that are not being u-turned. Any questions Dial *11. Thanks,” the PA Turnpike tweeted.