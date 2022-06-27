Bridgeton police seeking suspect in hit-and-run

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.

At 1:43 a.m. Friday, police arrived at North Pearl Street and Irving Avenue to find a man lying in the road. The man sustained serious head injuries, and it was determined he was struck by a vehicle, police said Monday in a news release.

The striking vehicle, identified as a light-colored Chevrolet Equinox crossover SUV with no front registration plate, was traveling south on North Pearl Street and made a left turn to travel east on Irving Avenue, police said.

As the vehicle made the turn, it struck the pedestrian and fled the scene eastbound on Irving Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Matt Rammel at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

