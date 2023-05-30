WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A Bridgeton man died as the result of a car crash Tuesday morning in Camden County.
Damion Cheeks, 46, was southbound on Norcross Road about 4 a.m. when his 2004 Lexus sedan left the road, struck a fence and hit several trees before overturning, police said in a news release.
Cheeks was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not say what caused the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
Township firefighters and emergency medical services and Virtua paramedics responded to the scene.
