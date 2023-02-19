UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Bridgeton man died early Sunday morning when the SUV he was riding in hit a tree, State Police said. The driver apparently fled the scene.
The crash occurred at 2:11 a.m. near milepost 2 on Irving Avenue. A Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west when it ran off the road to the right and hit a tree, Sgt. Philip Curry said.
A 33-year-old sitting in the front passenger seat of the Jeep sustained fatal injuries, Curry said. The driver fled on foot.
State Police did not identify the passenger or the driver.
The crash remains under investigation.
