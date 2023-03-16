BRIDGETON — An all-terrain vehicle rider was airlifted to a hospital after striking a tree and telephone pole Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to Rogers Street at 2:20 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Wilfredo R. Reyes, 36, of Bridgeton, was southbound on that road, riding a Yamaha Banshee, when he lost control of the vehicle, police said in a news release.
Reyes was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden with serious injuries. He was listed in critical but stable condition.
— Eric Conklin
