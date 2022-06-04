Body of missing Pennyslvania swimmer found in Wildwood Crest

WILDWOOD CREST — The body of Alfred Williams, the 19-year-old Pennsylvania swimmer who went missing Tuesday, was recovered Saturday morning, police said.

Williams' body was found in the early morning hours at Palm Road and the beach in Wildwood Crest, about 1 mile south of where he went missing in the area of Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood.

Williams' family was notified of his recovery, and the Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Williams was from Drexel Hill, just west of Philadelphia.

Wildwood Crest police Chief Robert Lloyd and Wildwood police Chief Robert Regalbuto "extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Williams' family and friends," police said in a release.

Williams was one of four swimmers in distress at around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, when calls for help went out.

Responding officers saw two swimmers in distress in the ocean. Another swimmer in distress was able to exit the water prior to their arrival.

One of the two swimmers was about 200 yards from the beach, the other 125 yards out, according to previous reports. When both men were back on the beach, they told rescuers about another swimmer, later identified as Williams, who was missing.

The three other swimmers were treated on scene, and one was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday.

