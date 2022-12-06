 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Horse Pike shut down for crash in Hamilton

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police shut down the Black Horse Pike in both directions Tuesday evening for a motor vehicle crash.

According to a post on Facebook, the pike was closed between Cologne Avenue and Route 50 for the crash, which happened near Pinehurst Drive.

Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

Police were still at the scene as of just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

