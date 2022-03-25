Bicyclist killed in Middle Township crash

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Cape May Court House man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing an intersection last weekend, police said.
Officers were dispatched to Magnolia Drive and Romney Place about 2 p.m. March 19, police said Friday in a news release.
James Allen, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Allen was traveling west on Romney and attempted to cross Magnolia when he was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Suburban.
WILDWOOD CREST — A Cape May man was arrested during a traffic stop for driving a stolen vehi…
Witnesses told officers Allen didn't stop at the intersection before crossing, police said.
No complaints were filed against the Suburban's driver, police said.
Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office investigated. Middle Township Rescue and Fire Police also assisted.
