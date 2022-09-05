 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bergen County woman struck by car in Stafford Township

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Bergen County woman was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after she was struck by a car early Monday morning, police said.

Police were called to Route 72 and Marsha Drive at 12:48 a.m. Officers learned that Alexa Paradiso, of Oakland, and friends were attempting to cross the road into Beach Haven West, police said in a news release.

While Paradiso was crossing, Kathryn Loftus, 27, of Harvey Cedars, was eastbound in a 2019 Honda CRV and struck the 21-year-old, police said.

Paradiso was flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City. Charges against Loftus have not been filed, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Justin Pascale at 609-597-1189, ext. 8436, or jpascale@staffordpolice.org.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

